Five people killed in different incidents

SUKKUR: Five people were killed in different incidents on Saturday. According to the police sources, a youth Imam Bakhash Junejo was strangled to death by an unidentified man. Junejo’s parents found him dead when they returned from the shrine of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qallandar. According to preliminary investigation, the police suspect an old enmity as the reason behind the murder.

In another incident, Pahlaj Mal was axed to death at his residence by an unidentified man at the Bodar Farm in Samaro. The police say they are investigating the motive and trying to trace out the killer. In another incident, an unidentified man killed Afaq Ali in Muhalla Pir Jo Goth. The victim’s grandfather has demanded arrest of the killers.