Man kills minor son over ‘poverty’

JHANG: A desperate man stabbed to death his three-year-old son here on Saturday. Javed Iqbal of Mohallah Bulak Shah was jobless for a long time. He used to listen taunts from his family members over his unemployment. On the day of incident, he exchanged harsh words with his relatives allegedly when he demanded his property share from them. They refused him the share and asked him to earn himself for his children.

At that time, he heard his son weeping. Frustrated as he was, he picked a knife from the kitchen and killed him.

The neighbours and relatives overpowered him and handed him over to the police. The police are investigating the incident.