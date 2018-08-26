Two killed as oil tanker hits bike

HAFIZABAD: Two people were killed when an oil tanker collided with their motorcycle near Tibba Shah Bahlol village on Saturday. Ameer Moavia and Allah Ditta of Chiniot were going to Pindi Bhattian when an oil tanker coming from opposite direction hit their motorcycle. As a result, Ameer Moavia and Allah Ditta were killed on the spot while the oil tanker driver managed to escape.