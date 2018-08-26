Rainstorm uproots five poles in Dir

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
CHAKDARA: A rainstorm on Saturday uprooted five electricity poles, resulting in suspension of electricity supply to Adenzai area of Lower Dir district. The five electricity poles had been erected hardly four months ago in Ouch area.
The disconnection of power transmission to various areas of Adenzai troubled the locals. —Correspondent
CHAKDARA: A rainstorm on Saturday uprooted five electricity poles, resulting in suspension of electricity supply to Adenzai area of Lower Dir district. The five electricity poles had been erected hardly four months ago in Ouch area.
The disconnection of power transmission to various areas of Adenzai troubled the locals. —Correspondent
Comments