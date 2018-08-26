Three booked for installing swings illegally

TOBA TEK SINGH: Police Saturday booked three owners of different private parks on charges of installing swings without permission.

The police booked Kamran Zafar for installing swings at his park on Jhang Road near M-4 interchange, M Azeem for installing swings at his park at Gojra and M Aslam for installing swings at his park at Kamalia without seeking any permission from relevant authorities.

Talking to reporters, DC Ahmad Khawar Shahzad said illegal installation of swings at parks was illegal. He said an inquiry had also been ordered into the unlawful installation of swings at government's Model Bazaar.

Kamran Zafar, owner of a park, addressed a press conference along with District Bar Association president Raja Khalid Mahmood and some other lawyers and said the action was political victimisation. He demanded the withdrawal of case.