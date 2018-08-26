Medical experts

Islamabad: Medical experts advised public to take precautions against Hepatitis A and E viruses during the rainy season due to the intake of contaminated food and water.

Specialist Dr Umair Qayyum said, there is an urgent need to create awareness about Hepatitis, which are also called silent killer viruses that can creep into the body from minor blood exposures. He said virus causing hepatitis A and E are found in water contaminated with faeces during monsoon season, and if someone drinks such water without boiling or distilling, one is likely to be infected with hepatitis. “Virus transmits when an uninfected person consumes contaminated food or water. So one must be very careful during monsoon. One must drink boiled water and eat foods washed in purified water.”