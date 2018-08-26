AIOU to hold graduate conference on Aug 28

Islamabad: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will hold 2nd National Graduate Conference on August 28.

It will provide a platform to the academicians and researchers to share their research-based work that helps to address society-related socio-economic issues. This is the part of the University’s regular activities to promote creativity and innovations in the academic pursuits.

The conference is being organized by the varsity’s Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC). It will be presided over by the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui who has made it a regular feature to promote research culture in the country.

The graduate forum also provides an opportunity for the graduate students (Masters and above) to share their research work that has already been finalized or is in process. The participation in the conference will be open for the students other than the AIOU.

It will enable the graduate students for developing their research works into publishable literature.

The University offers a space for inter-disciplinary interaction for developing cross-disciplinary research proposals and to bring innovation in research at graduate level, the announcement added.