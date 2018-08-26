Sun August 26, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 26, 2018

‘Agri varsity guiding farmers to improve per acre yield’

MULTAN: The Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture is playing a key role in the promotion of agriculture in remote region of south Punjab and providing technical guidance to the farmers for improving per acre yield.

This was said by MNSUA Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asif Ali in a briefing to Higher Education Commission Executive Director Dr Muhammad Arshad Ali, who visited the university to review facilities and quality of education. The MNSUA vice-chancellor said that the institution had made rapid growth as currently 2,200 students were getting education while MPhil and PhD degree programmes had also been started in the university.

He said that construction of the university boundary wall, girls and boys hostels, admin block, academic block, staff colony and guesthouses was under way. He said that all university offices would soon be shifted to new blocks. He said that the Punjab government had provided 500 acres of barren land in Jalalpur Pirwala to university for experiment. The vice-chancellor said that the university was providing counseling to the farmers to increase per acre yield.

Dr Arshad Ali said the HEC had extended cooperation for the uplift and welfare of the institution. Earlier, MNSUA Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asif Ali received HEC Executive Director Dr Arshad Ali on his arrival.

