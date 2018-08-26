MPAs call on CM: Punjab to play leading role in 100-day plan, says CM

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar talked to a delegation of lawmakers of the provincial assemble from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf at the CM’s Office.

The lawmakers included Mian Muhammad Aslam Iqbal, Ahmed Shah Khaga, Mian Khalid Mehmood, Yasir Hamayun and Murad Raas. They congratulated Sardar Usman Buzdar on his election as a chief minister.

Usman Buzdar said, “We will work speedily on the 100-day programme of Prime Minister Imran Khan, and Punjab will play a leading role in this regard.” He said the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan was the progress of the common man. “We have to work as a team to achieve the vision. Our priority is the development of the backward areas, and the provision of the basic facilities to ever corner of the province is our target”, he added.

He said austerity and simplicity were being promoted and the people would realise the change due to the practical steps.