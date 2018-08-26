Sun August 26, 2018
August 26, 2018

84 dead, 155 injured during monsoon: NDMA

Islamabad: National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in its monsoon daily situation report stated 84 dead, 155 injured and 316 houses damaged due to heavy rains in the country from 20 June to 24 August, here on Saturday.

According to the report, due to heavy rains, flashfloods and overflow of water channels, gusty winds in various areas of the provinces caused most of the damages of precious lives and property during monsoon.

The report has stated maximum deaths caused in the Punjab province as 24 male, 2 female and 5 children with a total death toll of 31 while 47 male, 12 female and 13 children total 72 people got injured and 7 houses partially and 1 fully damaged were reported. The deaths in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) were luckily counted less as compared to Punjab where as many as 5 male, 4 female and 12 children died with a total number of 21 causalities, 39 person were reported to be injured during the monsoon downpours including 12 male, 14 female and 13 children whereas 173 houses got damaged as 131 partially and 49 completely smashed. The Balochistan province received two causalities during monsoon including one each male and female.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir bored total 21 causalities including 15 male and 5 female and a child where 30 injured with 20 male and 10 female reported with 60 houses damaged as 37 partially and 23 fully ruined were reported. The death toll was the least after Balochistan in Gilgit Baltistan (GB) where only 2 died including 2 females where 1 male injured was reported while 54 partially and 3 houses were fully damaged with a total number of 57 houses smashed during monsoon downpours.

The disasters faced by the tribal districts of KPK included 7 children and a male dead where 13 injured including 2 male, 7 female and 4 children while 9 houses partially and 2 fully got damaged during monsoon rains.

Meanwhile the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) of KPK provided 50 and that of GB 60 tents respectively in their domains while GBDMA/DDMA provided 250 bags of food items to the disaster victims till date during monsoon.

