Sun August 26, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
August 26, 2018

Share

Patients complain of shortage of critical medicines at Civil Hospital Mithi

SUKKUR: The provincial minister for Health and Population Welfare, Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, said despite the provision of quality healthcare facilities in Mithi and other towns of the district, the media is misreporting and not giving due coverage to the sincere efforts of the Sindh government for providing healthcare.

Speaking to the media during her visit to the Civil Hospital in Mithi, she said the Sindh government is recruiting thousands of Lady Health Visitors in Sindh and the required number of LHVs would be posted in Thar. Dr Azra the Sindh government has devised a Thar Drought Mitigation Policy to address the problems of the people living in the region. She said the previous federal government did not release the due share of Sindh in the NFC Award, complicating the financial woes of the province. The patients complained to her about the lack of life-saving drugs and other necessary medicines in the Civil Hospital. While pledging to address the issue, Dr Azra said she would not tolerate the any negligence on the part of the health functionaries.

Meanwhile, the Senior Member Board Of Revenue, Iqbal Hussain Durrani, directed the revenue, livestock, health officers to devise plans to provide maximum relief to drought-hit people and their livestock. The meeting was also attended by representatives of NGOs.

While chairing a meeting at the DC office, Durrani said the people would be provided with the relief by distributing free wheat and giving stipends through BISP cards. The deputy commissioner, Tharparkar, Ghulam Qadir Junejo, said efforts are being made to provide maximum relief to the affected population.

Dr Allah Nawaz Samoo, the CEO of Thardeep Rural Development Programme, urged the government officials to ensure provision of fodder at subsided rates to deserving families.

