BDU defuses 10kg explosives

BANNU: The bomb disposal unit (BDU) here on Saturday foiled a sabotage bid by defusing 10 kilogram of explosives in Pajki Janikhel.

It was learnt that the local people informed the police after spotting a packet containing explosives weighing 10 kilogram.

The experts from the bomb disposal unit were called to the spot to defuse the explosives placed in a packet. The police cordoned off the area to neutralise the explosives. The police also started investigations to nab the suspects.