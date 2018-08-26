BDU defuses 10kg explosives

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BANNU: The bomb disposal unit (BDU) here on Saturday foiled a sabotage bid by defusing 10 kilogram of explosives in Pajki Janikhel.
It was learnt that the local people informed the police after spotting a packet containing explosives weighing 10 kilogram.
The experts from the bomb disposal unit were called to the spot to defuse the explosives placed in a packet. The police cordoned off the area to neutralise the explosives. The police also started investigations to nab the suspects.
