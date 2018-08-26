Sun August 26, 2018
Agencies
August 26, 2018

Pak origin Robina Shah receives special award in Norway

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani-origin High Sheriff of Greater Manchester Dr Robina Shah received a Norwegian Organisation’s special award for her extraordinary volunteer services in the United Kingdom.

Originally from Rawalpindi, Shah a senior lecturer at the University of Manchester was officially installed as The High Sheriff on April 12. Organised by the Pakistan Union Norway, the ceremony held on Saturday in Oslo and was attended by the Norwegian Minister for Culture Trine Skei Grande.

In an interview with a private news channel, Shah said, she was honoured to receive the award. “It is a huge privilege to be the custodian of this historic public service role in order to serve the people of Greater Manchester with dignity, humility and sincerity throughout my year of office,” she added. In her message to the youth, she said, our young generation has the ability to achieve their goals. “There are challenges and hardships but the European youth has the ability to deal with these challenges,” she said.

