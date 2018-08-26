ECP announces schedule for presidential election

ISLAMABAD/KARACHI: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced the schedule for the presidential election, which will be held on Sept 4.

According to the announcement, the last date for candidates to file their papers is August 27.

Candidates will have time till 12 noon to submit their nomination papers with presiding officers in Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar and Quetta.

The papers will be scrutinised on Wednesday with the candidates having time until Thursday to withdraw their nomination papers after which the final list will be made public.

A parliamentary session has been called for 10am on Sept 4, ahead of the presidential elections.

Members of the National Assembly and Senate along with members of all the four provincial assemblies will cast their votes.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has nominated Dr Arif Alvi as its candidate for the post of president, while Pakistan People’s Party has floated the name of Aitzaz Ahsan.