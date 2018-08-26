Sun August 26, 2018
PTI names 23-member Punjab cabinet

Europe and the BRI

The opposition’s dilemmas

Stolen asset recovery

PM Khan, CM Buzdar finalize Punjab’s cabinet

PML-N recommends ex-PM Gilani for presidential election

15-member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet announced

Alvi seeks Tareen’s help to woo voters, allies as presidential election nears

Raja notified as Leader of Opposition in Senate, Sherry removed

Who is the richest woman lawmaker in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Our Correspondent
August 26, 2018

RTS failure: Suspension of Nadra chief, 2 others sought

ISLAMABAD: PTI Senator Azam Khan Swati Saturday shared the party committee’s report on the RTS (Result Transmission System) failure with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Swati called on the prime minister and requested him to suspend Nadra Chairman Usman Mubeen, Zulfiqar and Ahmareen, suspecting that a transparent inquiry was not possible in the presence of these officials.

The prime minister advised him to get the opinion of forensic experts before making the report public.

Swati also briefed him on the sorry state of affairs at the Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST).

He told the premier that there was massive corruption, violation of law, nepotism and political appointments in the ministry.

He also shared with the prime minister the proofs of corruption of some bigwigs.

In another development, Fata senators Aurangzeb Khan, Sajjad Hussain Turi, Momin Khan Afridi and former MNAs Nasir Khan and Mirza Mohammad Ayub formally announced to join the PTI.

Earlier, they had met Imran and expressed full confidence in his leadership and the party manifesto.

The prime minister warmly welcomed the new members into the party.

Senator Haji Fida and Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak were also present in the meeting.

JF-17 Thunder aerobatics dazzle spectators at Polish Airshow

'Load Wedding' wins big with 5.5 cr during Eid-ul-Azha

Pakistani-origin woman is Indian PM Modi’s rakhi sister: report

Glamorous Venice Film Festival courts controversy

Irfan creates history in T20 cricket with stunning spell

What Pakistani politicians can learn from John McCain

Ranbir Kapoor talks about marriage plans with Alia Bhatt

New 'Bumblebee' trailer takes you back to the '80s

