RTS failure: Suspension of Nadra chief, 2 others sought

ISLAMABAD: PTI Senator Azam Khan Swati Saturday shared the party committee’s report on the RTS (Result Transmission System) failure with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Swati called on the prime minister and requested him to suspend Nadra Chairman Usman Mubeen, Zulfiqar and Ahmareen, suspecting that a transparent inquiry was not possible in the presence of these officials.

The prime minister advised him to get the opinion of forensic experts before making the report public.

Swati also briefed him on the sorry state of affairs at the Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST).

He told the premier that there was massive corruption, violation of law, nepotism and political appointments in the ministry.

He also shared with the prime minister the proofs of corruption of some bigwigs.

In another development, Fata senators Aurangzeb Khan, Sajjad Hussain Turi, Momin Khan Afridi and former MNAs Nasir Khan and Mirza Mohammad Ayub formally announced to join the PTI.

Earlier, they had met Imran and expressed full confidence in his leadership and the party manifesto.

The prime minister warmly welcomed the new members into the party.

Senator Haji Fida and Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak were also present in the meeting.