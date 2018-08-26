PM nominates Asad, Mani as PCB board members

KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is also the Patron-in-Chief of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), has nominated Ehsan Mani and Asad Ali Khan as members of PCB Board of Governors (BoG) in a notification issued by the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Saturday.

Soon after the resignation by PCB former chairman Najam Sethi, Imran Khan nominated Ehsan Mani, who is a former International Cricket Council (ICC) President, as his pick for the new PCB chairman.

According to the constitution of PCB, the Patron-in-Chief must nominate two names for representation on the BoG in case the chairman resigns. Khan’s second choice in this regard is Asad Ali Khan who is currently a board member on both Punjab and Pakistan Veteran Cricket Association. Imran Khan stresses importance of merit in meeting with Ehsan Mani. The Election Commissioner for the Pakistan Cricket Board Justice (R) Syed Afzal Haider has already taken charge as interim chairman of the Board after Sethi’s resignation. Haider who is tasked with conducting elections for the new chairman of the board will inform the PCB’s Board of Governors (BoG) about the procedure and schedule for elections next week.

The election commissioner has to conduct elections for new chairman within four weeks. The new chairman will command authority over the PCB for a period of three years.