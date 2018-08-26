Sun August 26, 2018
AY
Asim Yasin
August 26, 2018

People, Parliament have rejected ‘do more’ mantra: Rabbani

ISLAMABAD: Senate former chairman Raza Rabbani Saturday said that the people and Parliament have rejected the United States mantra “Do More’.

“The US assertion to do more continues despite Pakistan’s sacrifices of human lives, economic and political instability. People and Parliament have rejected this mantra,” he said in a statement on Saturday.

Raza Rabbani said it is a matter of grave concern that in a week since assuming office, the Foreign Office of the new government has been involved in two serious questions of misinterpretation of a letter and conversation with the Indian prime minister and the US secretary of state, respectively.

He said it is unfortunate that the Indian government had to issue a clarification to the Foreign Office interpretation in terms of a dialogue with Pakistan. “This eagerness of the new government of entering into a dialogue with India does not auger well for the stated position of Pakistan that it is willing and ready to enter into such negotiations on all issues including Kashmir but cannot limit the agenda to terrorism alone,” he said.

Raza Rabbani said the controversy generated through the conversation of the secretary of state is also uncalled for.

He said the statement of the Foreign Minister as reported in the national press on Saturday, is also of concern, wherein it is alleged that he has said, “We will have to understand their expectations and they would have to look at our requirements. It is not a one way relationship.”

Raza Rabbani said the words “expectations” and “our requirements” smell of a master and servant or client and state relationship with the US.” This is not acceptable to the people of Pakistan. This issue of Pakistan-US relationship will be raised in the upcoming session of the Senate,” he said.

