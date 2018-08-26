Afghan border fencing and scapegoating Pakistan

The Pakistan Army, in its efforts in the War on Terror, is doing a tremendous task of sealing the most porous Pak-Afghan border. In addition to beefing up troops, about 13 percent of a fence already planned along 1,456 miles long border has been completed. It is expected that almost 92 per cent of the 2,611-kilometre largely permeable border with Afghanistan will be fenced by the end of 2019. The fence, which will go to 12,000 feet high mountains, is boosted by outposts and manned check-posts that can detect incursions. As many as 73 FC wings are being raised out of which 29 FC wings have been raised to-date and 14 FC wings would be operationalised soon so as to be deployed on borders in the Fata region and Balochistan. There is a gap of six feet between two nine-foot-high fences built is rugged mountainous terrain. The fence, which is being built despite unfounded opposition by Afghanistan, will cost more than half a billion dollars.

Such initiatives by Pakistan Army have reduced the terror related violence to its lowest in last two decades as areas “highly prone” to terrorist infiltration have been sealed off. The enormous unilateral undertaking will successfully address the Afghan complaints of militant incursions. The project is critical for national security and for promoting peace and stability in Afghanistan. It will stop the anti-state militants, who after fleeing the security operations, have taken refuge in the Afghan border areas and plot terrorist attacks against the country from those sanctuaries. The myth that the Durand Line is so unsafe that it cannot be fenced has been finally broken.

Meanwhile, the Pak-Afghan military coordination has improved since General Bajwa held detailed talks with President Ashraf Ghani last year. Islamabad is working with Kabul on the “Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Solidarity” (APAPS) for “constructive and meaningful” engagement between the two countries. The proposed plan would create working groups in politics, economics, military, intelligence sharing, and issues related to Afghan refugees in Pakistan.

Pakistani officials are confident that no anti-Afghanistan sanctuaries and terrorist hubs are present in Pakistan following major counter terrorism operations in Fata. Now Washington’s demands to do more sound so ridiculous in the face of Pakistan Army’s contributions towards eliminating terrorism from the region. Islamabad has made it clear that Pakistan has participated in and encouraged every peace effort in Afghanistan while waging a campaign against terrorists within Pakistan that has led to the death of tens of thousands of soldiers and civilians but produced notable success in reducing violence recently. Pakistan has an abiding interest in peace and stability in Afghanistan and will continue to seek a negotiated solution to the 16-year war. Islamabad has been dealing with costly blowback from the long Afghan war, particularly a "deluge of refugees, flow of drugs and arms, and more recently...terrorist safe havens in eastern Afghanistan from where anti-Pakistan terrorist groups continue to operate and launch attacks inside Pakistan." Also scapegoating Pakistan will not help in stabilizing Afghanistan.

Pakistani officials say that 2.7 million Afghan refugees should return home, which will allow them to take action against the leftover terrorist facilitators and abettors. On the other hand, it has been proven that planners of most terrorist attacks in Pakistan are on the Afghan side of the border as well as arrested would-be suicide bombers are Afghans. According to the Foreign Ministry spokesman, more than 43 percent of Afghan territory is either out of Kabul’s control or is contested as per a recent report by the U.S. government agency SIGAR (Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction). “Such places in Afghanistan have been instrumental in attracting terrorist groups from all over the world. The presence of such groups not only poses a threat to the security and stability of Afghanistan but also undermines the security of its neighbors and the region as a whole,” the spokesman had elaborated.

Now is the time for the US and Afghanistan to do more, especially tackle the growing influence of the Islamic State terrorist group across the Afghan border.