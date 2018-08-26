Rabbani alarmed at FO’s misinterpretations

ISLAMABAD: Senate former chairman Mian Raza Rabbani Saturday was alarmed by what he called two serious questions of misinterpretation of a letter and conversation with Indian Premier and the US Secretary of State respectively.

“It is a matter of grave concern that in a week since assuming office, the Foreign Office of the new government has been involved in two serious questions of misinterpretation of a letter and conversation with the Indian prime minister and the US Secretary of State, respectively,” he said in a statement issued here by the Senate Secretariat and added the matter would be raised in the upcoming Senate session.

It was unfortunate that the Indian government, he noted, had to issue a clarification to the Foreign Office interpretation in terms of a dialogue with Pakistan. “This eagerness of the new government of entering into a dialogue with India does not auger well for the stated position of Pakistan that it is willing and ready to enter into such negotiations on all issues including Kashmir but cannot limit the agenda to terrorism alone,” he pointed out.

“The controversy generated through the conversation of the Secretary of State is also uncalled for. The US assertion to do more continues despite Pakistan’s sacrifices of human lives, economic and political instability. People and Parliament have rejected this mantra,” he maintained.

The statement of the foreign minister as reported in the national press on Saturday, Rabbani said, was also of concern, wherein it was alleged that he said, “We will have to understand their expectations and they would have to look at our requirements. It is not a one way relationship.”

“The words “expectations” and “our requirements” smell of a master and servant or client-state relationship with the US. This is not acceptable to the people of Pakistan. This issue of Pakistan-US relationship will be raised in the upcoming session of Senate,” he asserted.