Sun August 26, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
PTI names 23-member Punjab cabinet

PTI names 23-member Punjab cabinet
Europe and the BRI

Europe and the BRI
The opposition’s dilemmas

The opposition’s dilemmas
Stolen asset recovery

Stolen asset recovery
PM Khan, CM Buzdar finalize Punjab’s cabinet

PM Khan, CM Buzdar finalize Punjab’s cabinet
PML-N recommends ex-PM Gilani for presidential election

PML-N recommends ex-PM Gilani for presidential election
15-member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet announced

15-member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet announced
Alvi seeks Tareen’s help to woo voters, allies as presidential election nears

Alvi seeks Tareen’s help to woo voters, allies as presidential election nears
Raja notified as Leader of Opposition in Senate, Sherry removed

Raja notified as Leader of Opposition in Senate, Sherry removed
Who is the richest woman lawmaker in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Who is the richest woman lawmaker in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

National

WA
Waqar Ahmed
August 26, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Training of military officers at Russian institutes

An historic agreement has recently been signed between Pakistan and Russia for training of Pakistani troops in Russia. This was decided at the culmination of the first meeting of Joint Military Consultative Committee (JMCC) -- the highest forum of defence collaboration between the two countries. The Russian side was led by Deputy Defence Minister Col Gen. Alexander V Fomin, who visited Pakistan to attend the first session of JMCC. Lt. Gen (retd) Zamirul Hassan Shah, Secretary Defence, led the Pakistani delegation during the meeting.

According to the Ministry of Defence in Rawalpindi: “A comprehensive issue based review was also carried out during which the two countries expressed satisfaction on the milestones achieved since the signing of ground breaking agreement on defence cooperation in 2014. At the inaugural session of JMCC, both sides exchanged views on bilateral and major international issues, including situation in the Middle East and Afghanistan.”

A Pakistan Army spokesman said that Col Gen Fomin met Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and discussed the regional security situation and matters of mutual interest, including enhancement of bilateral defence and security cooperation. Pakistan and Russia began cooperation in the defence sector in 2014 when the two nations signed an agreement for boosting bilateral ties. Later, Islamabad bought four Mi-35 combat helicopters from Russia. Then came counter-terror military drills and an anti-drugs operation in the Arabian Sea.

It was also reported in the media that a Pakistani warship had participated in the Russian Navy Day parade. “It was a very important event for us. Actually, an illustration of this importance is that this parade was taken by the commander-in-chief of Russian armed forces, President Putin,” Russian ambassador to Pakistan, Alexey Dedov, stated. “This cooperation is developing into many directions. So, there is quite a wide spectrum. And, of course, this is a reflection of our approach to the relations with Pakistan, which to our country has their own independent value for us.”

Meanwhile, Russian officials have lavishly praised Pakistan for taking major steps to eliminate terrorism from its soil. “It [Pakistan] is a very, very important party, not only in the regional stability, the stability worldwide. Our countries face similar challenges and threats to national security,” said Russian ambassador Dedov, while speaking at a seminar in Islamabad. On the other hand, General Fomin expressed his “appreciation for Pakistan Army's achievements against terrorism and expressed requirement of greater cooperative and collaborative approach among global community to defeat extremism.”

As it is, Pakistan’s defence ties with Russia are growing stronger with each passing day and this pact has opened new avenues of cooperation between the two countries. A desire from both sides has already been seen in the near past in boosting economic and political relations. Obviously, these moves are seen with suspicion by US and India. The fact of the matter is that Trump’s policies towards Pakistan have forced it to find new alliances.

India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has denied having raised any concern over the recently signed defence agreement between Russia and Pakistan. The MEA, in its weekly briefing, said that India's relationship with Russia is independent of each other's relationship with other countries. But several Indian media outlets and former defence personnel are worried, terming the agreement as a sign of Russia's growing ties with Pakistan. "Russia-Pak ties have been in the making since 2003; expected to achieve pace they signal India's unreal policy of isolating Pak; if anything Pak has emerged as a major geopolitical player with India appearing isolated in neighbourhood and region," Pravin Sawhney, ex-Indian Army and editor of FORCE news magazine on national security and defense, tweeted.

Nevertheless, it seems that both countries would continue to deepen defence and trade relations, bringing an end to the acrimonious legacy of the Cold War.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

JF-17 Thunder aerobatics dazzle spectators at Polish Airshow

JF-17 Thunder aerobatics dazzle spectators at Polish Airshow

'Load Wedding' wins big with 5.5 cr during Eid-ul-Azha

'Load Wedding' wins big with 5.5 cr during Eid-ul-Azha
Pakistani-origin woman is Indian PM Modi’s rakhi sister: report

Pakistani-origin woman is Indian PM Modi’s rakhi sister: report
Glamorous Venice Film Festival courts controversy

Glamorous Venice Film Festival courts controversy

Photos & Videos

Irfan creates history in T20 cricket with stunning spell

Irfan creates history in T20 cricket with stunning spell
What Pakistani politicians can learn from John McCain

What Pakistani politicians can learn from John McCain
Ranbir Kapoor talks about marriage plans with Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor talks about marriage plans with Alia Bhatt
New 'Bumblebee' trailer takes you back to the '80s

New 'Bumblebee' trailer takes you back to the '80s