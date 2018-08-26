BDU defuses 10kg bomb

BANNU: The bomb disposal unit (BDU) here on Saturday foiled a sabotage bid by defusing 10 kilogram of explosives in Pajki Janikhel.

It was learnt that the local people informed the police after spotting a packet containing explosives weighing 10 kilogram. The experts from the bomb disposal unit were called to the spot to defuse the explosives placed in a packet. The police cordoned off the area to neutralise the explosives.

The police also started investigations to nab the suspects.

Man killed in Peshawar clash: One person was killed and two others wounded in a clash between two parties in Musazai on Friday.

It was learnt that two parties clashed over some issue in Musazai, after which one party opened fire on the rivals, injuring Jangrez, Saifur Rehman and a passer-by.

Jangrez succumbed to his injuries later. There were reports that another wounded also died but it could not be confirmed. Police lodged a case against Ejaz and other accused in the case.