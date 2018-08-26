Protest against Dutch exhibition

NOWSHERA: The students and lecturers of Government Postgraduate College Nowshera on Saturday protested against the blasphemous caricature competition being held in the Netherlands.

The protesters led by Dr Faiq Jan, Professor Ibrar and Mufti Kifayatullah held placards inscribed with slogans against the organisers of the exhibition of blasphemous caricatures.

They demanded the government to sever diplomatic ties with the Netherlands.