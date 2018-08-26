tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NOWSHERA: The mother of Abbas Javed who is Nazim of Dagai Qadeem village passed away here on Saturday.
She was laid to rest at her native graveyard in Dagai Qadeem village. A large number of people attended the last funeral rites of the deceased. Her qul will be held on Monday at Dagai Qadeem.
NOWSHERA: The mother of Abbas Javed who is Nazim of Dagai Qadeem village passed away here on Saturday.
She was laid to rest at her native graveyard in Dagai Qadeem village. A large number of people attended the last funeral rites of the deceased. Her qul will be held on Monday at Dagai Qadeem.
Comments