Sun August 26, 2018
Sports

AFP
August 26, 2018

I devoted my life against doping, says IWF chief

JAKARTA: Tamas Ajan has “devoted his life” to clean sport and is a man on a mission — to rid weightlifting of its doping-scarred history and seal its place back at the heart of the Olympic movement.

“Since 1975 I have been fighting to make weightlifting a clean sport,” the president of the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) told AFP at the Asian Games in Jakarta.

“I devoted my life against doping,” said the highly respected Hungarian sports administrator, who has been secretary general of his country’s National Olympic Committee since 1989.

“Naturally, weightlifting is a sensitive sport concerning doping. But every sport, in my opinion, has been dealing with this problem for 50 years.”

As IWF president he has a monumental task on his hands.

A whole raft of Olympic champions were stripped of their medals and records, following re-analysis of samples from the Beijing 2008 and London 2012 Games.

Nine countries, including Asian powerhouse China, were suspended as a result.

Five of the others — Russia, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Belarus and Armenia — have registered more than 130 doping violations in the past 10 years.

“I am sorry to say this,” said Ajan, “but some countries’ leaderships — and I won’t name the countries — had their competitors use forbidden substances because for them the result was the most important thing.”

