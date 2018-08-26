Sun August 26, 2018
August 26, 2018

Japan’s Ikee eyes Olympic swim glory

JAKARTA: For someone carrying a nation’s hopes and dreams on her shoulders, Japan’s teenage swim sensation Rikako Ikee is a picture of calm.

After scooping a record six gold medals at a breakout Asian Games, the 18-year-old knows she will come under intense pressure to deliver at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

But far from viewing her Jakarta success as a burden, Ikee says it will spur her on.

“Pressure for me is something I thrive on,” Ikee told AFP in an interview.

“There will be a lot of Japanese fans cheering for me at the Tokyo Olympics in my home city — maybe even some from overseas too — and that’s going to give me great strength.”

“The more fans that come, the stronger I’ll be,” added the record-breaker. “When it comes to swimming, I just really hate to lose.”

Ikee stormed to a historic sixth swimming win in the women’s 50 metres freestyle on Friday, becoming the first woman in any sport to snare six golds at a single Asian Games.

Japan’s new swimming pin-up shrugged it off as “a pretty ordinary day”, demonstrating the sort of sang-froid that will strike fear into her rivals.

