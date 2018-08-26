Japan’s Ikee eyes Olympic swim glory

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
JAKARTA: For someone carrying a nation’s hopes and dreams on her shoulders, Japan’s teenage swim sensation Rikako Ikee is a picture of calm.
After scooping a record six gold medals at a breakout Asian Games, the 18-year-old knows she will come under intense pressure to deliver at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
But far from viewing her Jakarta success as a burden, Ikee says it will spur her on.
“Pressure for me is something I thrive on,” Ikee told AFP in an interview.
“There will be a lot of Japanese fans cheering for me at the Tokyo Olympics in my home city — maybe even some from overseas too — and that’s going to give me great strength.”
“The more fans that come, the stronger I’ll be,” added the record-breaker. “When it comes to swimming, I just really hate to lose.”
Ikee stormed to a historic sixth swimming win in the women’s 50 metres freestyle on Friday, becoming the first woman in any sport to snare six golds at a single Asian Games.
Japan’s new swimming pin-up shrugged it off as “a pretty ordinary day”, demonstrating the sort of sang-froid that will strike fear into her rivals.
JAKARTA: For someone carrying a nation’s hopes and dreams on her shoulders, Japan’s teenage swim sensation Rikako Ikee is a picture of calm.
After scooping a record six gold medals at a breakout Asian Games, the 18-year-old knows she will come under intense pressure to deliver at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
But far from viewing her Jakarta success as a burden, Ikee says it will spur her on.
“Pressure for me is something I thrive on,” Ikee told AFP in an interview.
“There will be a lot of Japanese fans cheering for me at the Tokyo Olympics in my home city — maybe even some from overseas too — and that’s going to give me great strength.”
“The more fans that come, the stronger I’ll be,” added the record-breaker. “When it comes to swimming, I just really hate to lose.”
Ikee stormed to a historic sixth swimming win in the women’s 50 metres freestyle on Friday, becoming the first woman in any sport to snare six golds at a single Asian Games.
Japan’s new swimming pin-up shrugged it off as “a pretty ordinary day”, demonstrating the sort of sang-froid that will strike fear into her rivals.
Comments