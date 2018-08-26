New education policy soon: Shafqat

Islamabad : Regretting more than 20 million children are out of school, Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mahmood said the federal government will work with provincial governments to increase enrolment rate.

He also said the National Education Policy 2018 would be launched soon.

During a briefing by the officials of the ministry and its attached departments, the minister said education was the topmost priority of the government in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"We will work in coordination with all provinces and provide education to all in line with the Constitution. It is our responsibility to give excellent policies and take all necessary measures to implement education related policies," he said.

The minister said all missing educational standards would be developed and followed in letter and spirit.

He said skill development was equally important component of the government's agenda and the ministry would take it as challenge.

"All vacant positions at the ministry and its attached departments will be filled purely on merit and in a transparent manner," he said.

The minister directed bosses of the ministry's all attached departments to ensure facilitation of GB and Azad Jammu and Kashmir alongside other provinces in educational and professional training projects and initiatives.

Secretary of the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training Arshad Mirza, senior officers of the ministry and heads of attached departments were present in the meeting.