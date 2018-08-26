Private sector to be invited for Railways betterment

Islamabad : Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has said that the government attaches top priority to the enhancement of the railways’ revenue and reduction of its deficit.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said railways is facing a lot of problems which will be solved and we would invite the private sector to do business with railway.

He said that it is the need of the hour to establish the commercial plazas on the railways' land to enhance the income of the department.

The minister said we will establish the Sanitation Task Force to clean the areas, adjacent to the railways stations.

He said that he will work hard to improve the performance of railway and reduce its expenses and funds will be spent solely for the development of the department.