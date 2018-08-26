Eating too much meat, chillies can increase acidity

Islamabad : Doctors on Saturday urged citizens to avoid too much meat, salt and chillies, which increase stomach acidity and can be dangerous for those with stomach ulcers, diabetes, hypertension, hepatitis, or other liver, renal and cardiac problems.

A senior physician Dr Ahmad Amin said, “Spices are added to our food to improve the taste. However, once they reach the digestive tract they may cause irritation to the stomach's mucosal lining. Spices increase the acid secretion and reduce the strength of the gastritis mucosal barrier. Overindulgence of spicy food may cause various stomach ailments. The main reason behind these problems is the presence of high acidic content in spicy food. Although spices provide a number of vitamins and nutrients that are present in abundance, too much of these nutrients can be harmful too,” he added.

“Spices are basically a combination of acids. When too much of these acids are introduced into the stomach, which already has its own acidic contents, it starts damaging the walls of the stomach,” he said adding spicy food can cause ulcers in the sensitive mucosal lining or in the small intestine, called the duodenum (duodenal ulcer), or either in the oesophagus (oesophageal ulcer).

Gastric ulcers are painful causing burning stomach pain, nausea, vomiting and weight loss. Doctor mentioned that the chronic patients of hepatitis B and C may fall unconscious or have blood vomiting or fits if they consume a little heavier quantity of meat.

If a patient of hepatitis B and C found to be having irrelevant talk after eating meat, he or she should be taken to the healthcare facility immediately.

He, however, added that regular use of meat dishes on the three days of Eidul Azha or for a whole week may cause problems even in healthy persons.

The individuals should follow the true philosophy of sacrifice and distribute meat among deserving persons according to the teachings of Islam instead of consuming too much meat on and after Eid, he said.

He is of the view that use of heavy quantity of meat at one meal may cause health problems in all individuals including healthy ones and it should be avoided while consumption of meat regularly on Eid days or for a week may damage functions of the body organs.

Expert said that the average adult should not eat more than 200 to 250 grams of meat a day.

“Meat increases the level of uric acid in the blood. This puts a burden on the kidneys and can lead to gout,” he said.

People with kidney or liver problems should be extra careful. Also, when barbequing meat to make ‘tikkas’ or ‘sajji’, he said, try to avoid overcooking. Excessive burning of the meat can produce chemicals that can be dangerous for the health, and some of these are carcinogens, he added.

The use of cola or other fizzy drinks with spicy food can do extra harm. He said that meat should be kept in a cool place before freezing. “It must also be cooked thoroughly or can cause various infections. Try and cook the meat with very little or no oil. Barbeque it, grill it, bake it, steam it but try not to fry it. Fried meat is a stomach-disaster waiting to happen, he said, adding, If you are barbequing this Eid, be very careful about burning the meat.