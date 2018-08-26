JI district level meeting on Tuesday

Rawalpindi : Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has decided to hold a consultative process and hold district-level meetings of its members across the country where party's central leadership will take participants into confidence regarding decisions and chalk out future plans.

In this connection, a meeting of members from three administrative districts of Rawalpindi will meet here on August 28 (Tuesday). JI central ameer Senator Sirajul Haq will specially attend the meeting and besides consulting his party's members and will also respond their questions.

The members are likely to raise questions about performance of Jamaat in 2018 general elections and consequences of joining Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA).

The JI Rawalpindi (rural) district ameer Shamsur Rehman Swati has completed consultation with local leadership regarding upcoming meeting.