Journey to ‘Naya Pakistan’ has kicked off: Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Saturday said that the journey towards Naya Pakistan had kicked off under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government would introduce reforms in Punjab police similar to those implemented in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police.