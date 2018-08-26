Journey to ‘Naya Pakistan’ has kicked off: Buzdar

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Saturday said that the journey towards Naya Pakistan had kicked off under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government would introduce reforms in Punjab police similar to those implemented in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police.
