US cuts $200m in aid to Palestinians

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
WASHINGTON: The United States said Friday that it had canceled more than $200 million in aid for the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and West Bank, leading their ambassador to accuse President Donald Trump’s administration of being “anti-peace.”
A senior State Department official said the decision, made “at the direction of the president,” came after a review of aid programs to the Palestinian territories. The funding previously allocated for programs in the West Bank and Gaza will “now address high-priority projects elsewhere,” said the official.
WASHINGTON: The United States said Friday that it had canceled more than $200 million in aid for the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and West Bank, leading their ambassador to accuse President Donald Trump’s administration of being “anti-peace.”
A senior State Department official said the decision, made “at the direction of the president,” came after a review of aid programs to the Palestinian territories. The funding previously allocated for programs in the West Bank and Gaza will “now address high-priority projects elsewhere,” said the official.
Comments