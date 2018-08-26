US cuts $200m in aid to Palestinians

WASHINGTON: The United States said Friday that it had canceled more than $200 million in aid for the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and West Bank, leading their ambassador to accuse President Donald Trump’s administration of being “anti-peace.”

A senior State Department official said the decision, made “at the direction of the president,” came after a review of aid programs to the Palestinian territories. The funding previously allocated for programs in the West Bank and Gaza will “now address high-priority projects elsewhere,” said the official.