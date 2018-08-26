PTI MPA fined Rs0.5m for slapping citizen

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf slapped a fine of Rs0.5 million on its Sindh MPA Imran Ali Shah for beating up a motorist in broad daylight, said the party's provincial leader Firdaus Shamim Naqvi.

Naqvi, while addressing a press conference on Saturday said that the party has a no-tolerance policy on violence.

A video went viral on social and mainstream media showing Shah, the PTI leader, violently slapping a citizen near Karachi's National Stadium Road. Following the incident, Shah maintained that he had beaten the motorist for trying to cross his vehicle. In the video, however, it is clearly visible that the MPA's guards also abused the citizen. The PTI member, who was elected from the metropolis' North Nazimabad area, reasoned that he "shoved" the citizen as the latter was verbally abusing him. Shah was subsequently suspended by the party for a month for the physical assault.

"The inquiry was conducted by Rana Zaki and MPA Imran Shah admitted his fault. The disciplinary committee took the decision after taking into account all facts," the PTI leader said. Naqvi said that the party has directed the provincial lawmaker to pay for the medical treatment of as many as 20 elderly patients residing in Edhi center. "Imran can be dismissed from the party if we receive complaints against him in future," the PTI leader added.