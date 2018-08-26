Mani, Asad named PCB board members

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is also patron in chief of Pakistan cricket Saturday formally nominated former ICC Chairman Ehsan Mani and Asad Ali Khan as the members of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)’s governing board. The notification stated that both the members, Ehsan Mani and Asad Khan, are nominated for a period of as many as three years.
