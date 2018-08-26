Woman to get possession of inherited land after 66 years

LAHORE: The Supreme Court on Saturday ordered giving the possession of 1,126 kanals of inherited land to a woman, as Chief Justice Saqib Nisar sought a compliance report within a week.

Her brother made the complainant – who is a resident of Vehari – weep for her entire life, remarked the chief justice, adding that the brother could not take away the land to his grave and he should give the possession to his sister in a week.

The Chief Justice of Pakistan was hearing a petition filed by the woman who told the court that her father divided the land among all the brother and sisters in 1962 according to Shariah, but her brothers refused to give her share after his death. On this, the chief justice asked one of the brothers, who was present in the court, that under which law they did not give the rightful share to his sister.