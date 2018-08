Dr Jogezai nominated Balochistan governor

By Monitoring desk

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government on Saturday nominated Dr Ameer Muhammad Khan Jogezai as Balochistan governor, said a notification issued by the party.

The notification said that Dr Jogezai was nominated by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The premier has officially nominated Imran Ismail and Chaudhry Sarwar as Sindh and Punjab governors respectively. Ismail will take oath of his office on August 27.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) said that its investigations in financial embezzlement cases on Dr Jogezai are in the final phase and its expected references will be filed against him soon. NAB approved inquiry against the nominated Balochistan governor in 2015. The approval was given by anti-graft watchdog's executive board chaired by Chairman Qamar Zaman.

Dr Jogezai is accused of fund embezzlement in the official buying of medical equipment for Quetta's Kidney Centre as chief executive of the medical facility.

The sources within PTI said that the party’s representative Shah Farman is being considered for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor. The party chief has not yet taken any decision with regard to the new governor in Punjab.

In a late night development, Dr Jogezai excused himself from taking up the post of the governor of Balochistan, Geo News reported, citing a video message by the PTI nominee.

In the video clip, Dr Jogezai expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Imran Khan,— the PTI chief — and the Balochistan Awami Partyfor placing their trust in him.