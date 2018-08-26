Sun August 26, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
PTI names 23-member Punjab cabinet

PTI names 23-member Punjab cabinet
Europe and the BRI

Europe and the BRI
The opposition’s dilemmas

The opposition’s dilemmas
Stolen asset recovery

Stolen asset recovery
PM Khan, CM Buzdar finalize Punjab’s cabinet

PM Khan, CM Buzdar finalize Punjab’s cabinet
PML-N recommends ex-PM Gilani for presidential election

PML-N recommends ex-PM Gilani for presidential election
15-member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet announced

15-member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet announced
Alvi seeks Tareen’s help to woo voters, allies as presidential election nears

Alvi seeks Tareen’s help to woo voters, allies as presidential election nears
Raja notified as Leader of Opposition in Senate, Sherry removed

Raja notified as Leader of Opposition in Senate, Sherry removed
Who is the richest woman lawmaker in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Who is the richest woman lawmaker in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Top Story

MA
Muhammad Anis
&
AY
Asim Yasin
August 26, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Presidential election: Opposition picks joint candidate today

MURREE: The All Parties Conference (APC) of opposition parties Saturday agreed to field a joint candidate for the president of Pakistan but failed to reach consensus on the final name.

The presidential elections are scheduled for September 4. PML-N President and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif hosted the conference at his residence here.

The announcement of a joint candidate was deferred till Sunday (today).

Ahsan Iqbal, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Raja Zafarul Haq, Chaudhry Tanvir, Maryam Aurangzeb of PML-N and Syed Khursheed Shah, Raja Pervez Ashraf, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Sherry Rehman, Farhatullah Babar (PPP) of PPP, JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman, Liaquat Baloch of MMA, Mian Iftikhar Hussain and Ghulam Ahmad Bilour of ANP, Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) chief Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao, Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party chief Mehmood Khan Achakzai, Mir Hasil Bizenjo of National Party and others attended the conference.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) — the two main opposition parties — stuck to their guns, as the former expressed reservations about the nomination of Aitzaz Ahsan, while the PPP leaders were reluctant to drop Aitzaz and sought some time for consultation with the top leadership.

Sources said the PML-N wanted to name Abdul Qadir Baloch as its candidate for the president. Sources in the opposition parties were positive that a consensus would be reached, as there would be give and take between the parties for the offices of president and Senate chairman. The sources said that the PML-N had agreed to accept the candidate for presidential election from the PPP. The conference, however, delayed the agenda of Senate chairman's replacement until the next meeting.

PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal told newsmen after the meeting that the opposition parties had agreed to bring a joint candidate. However, he said the PPP leaders had sought some time to consult with their top leadership.

The meeting constituted a panel led by MMA President Fazlur Rehman to give three names of the candidates. The panel will also include one member each from the PML-N, PPP and a third opposition party. The final candidate will picked from the three names forwarded by the panel.

"The name of the final joint candidate will be announced by Shahbaz Sharif tomorrow (Sunday)," Ahsan Iqbal said.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will receive nomination papers from candidates by 12 noon on Monday (tomorrow).

He said the opposition leaders had also discussed the issue of threats being given to the leaders of opposition parties and urged the government to make proper security arrangements for politicians.

Ahsan said the opposition parties supported the right of vote to overseas Pakistanis but at the same time observed that the ECP was taking the decision in a haste.

"There are chances that the online voting system might be hacked," he said.

He said the opposition leaders had also discussed how to avoid division that was witnessed during the National Assembly's inaugural session.

He said the leaders also condemned the alleged victimisation of opposition leaders with particular reference to depriving Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz of legal rights and placing their names on the ECL.

The PPP leaders regretted the statement of PML-N Senator Pervaiz Rashid that his party might consider supporting Aitzaz Ahsan if he visited the Adiala Jail and apologised to Nawaz Sharif for his objectionable remarks.

Statistics show that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is in a better position to get Dr. Arif Alvi elected as the president.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

JF-17 Thunder aerobatics dazzle spectators at Polish Airshow

JF-17 Thunder aerobatics dazzle spectators at Polish Airshow

'Load Wedding' wins big with 5.5 cr during Eid-ul-Azha

'Load Wedding' wins big with 5.5 cr during Eid-ul-Azha
Pakistani-origin woman is Indian PM Modi’s rakhi sister: report

Pakistani-origin woman is Indian PM Modi’s rakhi sister: report
Glamorous Venice Film Festival courts controversy

Glamorous Venice Film Festival courts controversy

Photos & Videos

Irfan creates history in T20 cricket with stunning spell

Irfan creates history in T20 cricket with stunning spell
What Pakistani politicians can learn from John McCain

What Pakistani politicians can learn from John McCain
Ranbir Kapoor talks about marriage plans with Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor talks about marriage plans with Alia Bhatt
New 'Bumblebee' trailer takes you back to the '80s

New 'Bumblebee' trailer takes you back to the '80s