Citizens urged to take precaution against Hepatits viruses during monsoon

ISLAMABAD: Medical experts advised public to take precautions against Hepatitis A and E viruses during the rainy season due to the intake of contaminated food and water.

Specialist Dr Umair Qayyum said, there is an urgent need to create awareness about Hepatitis, which are also called silent killer viruses that can creep into the body from minor blood exposures.

He said virus causing hepatitis A and E are found in water contaminated with faeces during monsoon season, and if someone drinks such water without boiling or distilling, one is likely to be infected with hepatitis.

“Virus transmits when an uninfected person consumes contaminated food or water. So one must be very careful during monsoon. One must drink boiled water and eat foods washed in purified water,” cautioned Dr. Umair

He said that if a patient feels lazy and has yellow urine, then know that these are the symptoms of hepatitis. Some may also suffer from constipation or diarrhoea, and pain in joints. However, to find out the type of Hepatitis, tests are necessary, the doctor mentioned.

To prevent oneself from acquiring hepatitis A and E viruses, one must take care of their health.

Dr pointed out, “One must consume water and foods that aren’t contaminated. Personal hygiene and sanitation must be maintained. One must be aware of his/her behaviour.”

He added that there has been an increase in the incidence of Hepatitis A among teenagers and adults with severer symptoms that are similar to other viral Hepatitis.

Children and adults who have been previously vaccinated against Hepatitis A are practically at very low risk of developing the infection.

However, those who have not been vaccinated, people with poor hygiene and people living with an infected individual are at high risk of acquiring the Hepatitis A infection.

If adults are infected with the Hepatitis A virus, the symptoms can be more serious, and the disease can even have a fatal outcome, he warned.

People must use anti-mosquito spray inside and outside their homes, while not allowing water to remain stagnant at homes, he advised.