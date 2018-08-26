Three tourists die in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: Three people died in separate incidents in the district on Saturday, local sources said.

A man was electrocuted and seven others sustained critical injuries when a ferry touched an electricity transmission line passing through the Indus River in Darband area here on Saturday.

The tourists were on way to Darband from Haripur when the ferry because of the negligence of its driver touched a wire, leaving one Mohammad Sajid dead on the spot while seven others jumped into the water after the ferry caught fire.

The local fishermen rushed to spot and rescued all and shifted them to the civil hospital in Darband where condition of all was stated to be out of danger. In another incident, two tourists from Rawalpindi drowned in Kunhar River at Garhi Habibullah where a police team led by Station House Officer Mohammad Yasir rescued one while the body of the other was also fished out.