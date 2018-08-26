3 booked for installing swings illegally

TOBA TEK SINGH: Police Saturday booked three owners of different private parks on charges of installing swings without permission.

The police booked Kamran Zafar for installing swings at his park on Jhang Road near M-4 interchange, Muhammad Azeem for installing swings at his park at Gojra and Muhammad Aslam for installing

swings at his park at Kamalia without seeking any permission from relevant authorities.

Talking to reporters, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ahmad Khawar Shahzad said illegal installation of swings at parks was illegal.

He said an inquiry had also been ordered into the unlawful installation of swings at government's Model Bazaar.

He said the action of the administration was apolitical one and nobody would be allowed to endanger lives of children

Kamran Zafar, owner of a park, addressed a press conference along with District Bar Association president Raja Khalid Mahmood and some other lawyers and said the action was political victimisation.

He demanded the withdrawal of case registered against him, saying if it was not done so, lawyers would be forced to stage a protest against the DC.