Cop killed as car rams into Kaghan police post

MANSEHRA: A member of the Elite force was killed and another sustained injuries when a car rammed into a police checkpost in Ghatti Dass area of Kaghan valley on Friday.

Mohammad Yasir and Gulfam Khan sustained injuries in the incident and were being taken to a hospital in Naran when the latter succumbed to injuries on the way. According to the police, the driver of the car managed to escape from the scene. “We have started a search operation to arrest the driver who escaped after hitting the policemen,” Mohammad Shahzad, the head muharrir, posted at the checkpoint told reporters.

Meanwhile, the body of an Afghan boy who had gone missing before Eidul Azha was found at a deserted place in Dahangri area.