Three revenue officials punished

MANSEHRA: The Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has sacked a revenue collector and sent a tehsildar and gardawar on compulsory retirement after an inquiry committee proved that they illegally transferred property worth Rs80 million after receiving gratification of Rs4 million.

Farakh Mehmood, patwari, Waheed Akhtar, gardawar, and Taj Mohammad, the tehsildar in Mansehra, had allegedly transferred Arsala Khan’s 88 kanals piece of land in Sanysar to someone else in 2016 illegally. Junaid Khan, stated to be cousin of Arsala Khan, moved SMBR Dr Fakhr-i-Alam against the reported fraud and the SMBR appointed Saiful Islam, the deputy commissioner of Abbottabad, as the inquiry officer. “This is a mega financial scam committed by revenue department employees but thanks to SMBR who dispensed justice to our family,” Junaid told reporters.

He said that corrupt people involved in transferring his family’s ancestral land had received Rs4 million gratifications from a local resident.