Motorcyclist dies in road accident

TOBA TEK SINGH: A motorcyclist died in a road accident on Saturday. Abdul Qadeer was heading to Pirmahal on his motorcycle on Multan Road when a bus hit him and left him dead on the spot near Arrouti.
BOY ASSAULTED: A boy was kidnapped and assaulted sexually on Saturday. Accused Ijaz Ahmad of Chak 320/GB and his four accomplices kidnapped Ali Haider and took him to fields where Ijaz sodomised him. Pirmahal police have registered a case.
