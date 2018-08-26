Motorcyclist dies in road accident

TOBA TEK SINGH: A motorcyclist died in a road accident on Saturday. Abdul Qadeer was heading to Pirmahal on his motorcycle on Multan Road when a bus hit him and left him dead on the spot near Arrouti.

BOY ASSAULTED: A boy was kidnapped and assaulted sexually on Saturday. Accused Ijaz Ahmad of Chak 320/GB and his four accomplices kidnapped Ali Haider and took him to fields where Ijaz sodomised him. Pirmahal police have registered a case.