Boy dies doing wheelies

LAHORE: A 19-year-old boy was killed while doing wheelies in the Garden Town area on Saturday. The victim, Ramzan, a resident of Pakpattan, was doing one-wheeling near Jinnah Underpass along with his friends when he lost control and collided with footpath. As a result, he received a head injury and died on the spot.

House gutted: Valuables worth hundreds of thousands of rupees were gutted when fire erupted at a house due to gas leakage at Islamia Park, Chauburgi. The fire engulfed the entire house. As a result, furniture and other valuables were reduced to ashes. However, no loss of life or injury to anyone was reported.

Suicide attempt foiled: A 35-year-old man attempted to commit suicide by jumping into the River Ravi, but the rescuers saved him and handed him over to police. Kamran, a resident of Badami Bagh, was dejected over poor financial conditions and attempted suicide.

Self outside SC: A lawyer attempted self immolation outside the Supreme Court Lahore Registry as a protest against Public Service Commission. Bilal Advocate said he wasn’t appointed as district prosecutor despite being on merit. He had knocked the doors of all authorities concerned but could not get justice, the lawyer said, appealing to the chief justice for merit.

Body found: A sack-packed body of 25-year-old man was recovered near Niazi Bus Stand, as police say the victim was killed with a sharp-edged weapon, adding that body has been sent to morgue for autopsy.