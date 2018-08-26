Dacoits injure man

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
JARANWALA: Two dacoits injured a man on resistance here on Saturday. Shah Behram of Chak 376/GB was on way when the dacoits intercepted him and deprived him of Rs 30,000. The dacoits also shot at and injured him on offering resistance to them. The injured man was shifted to the Civil Hospital.
