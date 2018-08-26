Youth commits suicide

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
FAISALABAD: A youth committed suicide over a domestic dispute in the area of Tandlianwala Sadr police. Police spokesman said here Saturday that 25-year-old Naseer Ahmad got irritated over a domestic issue and committed suicide by hanging himself with a ceiling fan in his house. The police took body in custody and started investigation.
