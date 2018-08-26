Man murdered for property

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SIALKOT: Nine people killed a man before his mother over a property issue here on Friday night. According to police, accused Rana Nisar and his accomplices attacked Akhtar Hussain with stones and bricks near his house in Chheloke village. As a result, he sustained critical injuries and died on the spot. Akhtar’s mother Sharifan Bibi tried to stop the attackers, but in vain. Police have registered a case.
