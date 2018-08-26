People thrash man for slapping wife

MULTAN: A man was tortured by people after he slapped his wife following exchange of hot words at Multan Railways Station.

According to official sources, a couple belonging to Shujabad city was at the railway station to leave for Sehwan Sharif along with their children. In the meantime, the husband and wife started quarreling over some issue. The man, identified as Aslam, in a fit of rage, allegedly slapped his wife. To it, the woman started hue and cry and many people gathered there allegedly started thrashing Aslam. The Railways police have arrested the accused husband. However, after a request from his wife, the police released him. The man also begged pardon from his wife for slapping her.