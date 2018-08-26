Sun August 26, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
PTI names 23-member Punjab cabinet

PTI names 23-member Punjab cabinet
Europe and the BRI

Europe and the BRI
The opposition’s dilemmas

The opposition’s dilemmas
Stolen asset recovery

Stolen asset recovery
PM Khan, CM Buzdar finalize Punjab’s cabinet

PM Khan, CM Buzdar finalize Punjab’s cabinet
PML-N recommends ex-PM Gilani for presidential election

PML-N recommends ex-PM Gilani for presidential election
15-member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet announced

15-member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet announced
Alvi seeks Tareen’s help to woo voters, allies as presidential election nears

Alvi seeks Tareen’s help to woo voters, allies as presidential election nears
Raja notified as Leader of Opposition in Senate, Sherry removed

Raja notified as Leader of Opposition in Senate, Sherry removed
Who is the richest woman lawmaker in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Who is the richest woman lawmaker in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

World

AFP
August 26, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Mexico’s AMLO says army still needed to fight crime

MEXICO CITY: Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Friday he would continue deploying the army to fight crime, a controversial strategy that has shattered powerful drug cartels but has been accompanied by an explosion of violence. The anti-establishment leftist campaigned on a promise to radically change the way Mexico deals with crime, 12 years into a drug war that has left the country weary of gruesome bloodshed and record murder rates. But he said he had little choice but to leave the army in the streets for the time being, because the police forces are not up to the job. “We can’t stop using the army and marines to guarantee public security, because there’s no other alternative immediately available,” said Lopez Obrador, who takes office on December 1. However, he vowed not to shy away from the promises he made during his campaign for the July 1 election, which he won in a landslide. “I will of course change strategies” for dealing with the country’s public-security nightmare, he said. But “it is widely recognized that the state and local police aren’t working. That’s the bitter reality.... The federal police aren’t prepared.” Mexico has taken down a string of high-profile drug kingpins since deploying the army to fight organized crime in 2006. That job was previously the exclusive domain of police forces that were often unprepared, corrupt or both. But violent crime has only increased as the fragmented cartels fight turf wars and wage internal power struggles. Last year was the bloodiest on record in Mexico, with 28,702 murders. The army meanwhile stands accused of committing human rights abuses in its crack-down on crime. Lopez Obrador said he would unveil the rest of his security strategy in October. During his campaign, he controversially proposed an amnesty for criminals — an idea he waffled on when it triggered outrage among victims’ families and others. He is currently holding a series of public forums

in hopes of charting a path to the “pacification of the country and national reconciliation.” But many political analysts say he lacks a clear and coherent strategy to deal with the security issue.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

JF-17 Thunder aerobatics dazzle spectators at Polish Airshow

JF-17 Thunder aerobatics dazzle spectators at Polish Airshow

'Load Wedding' wins big with 5.5 cr during Eid-ul-Azha

'Load Wedding' wins big with 5.5 cr during Eid-ul-Azha
Pakistani-origin woman is Indian PM Modi’s rakhi sister: report

Pakistani-origin woman is Indian PM Modi’s rakhi sister: report
Glamorous Venice Film Festival courts controversy

Glamorous Venice Film Festival courts controversy

Photos & Videos

Irfan creates history in T20 cricket with stunning spell

Irfan creates history in T20 cricket with stunning spell
What Pakistani politicians can learn from John McCain

What Pakistani politicians can learn from John McCain
Ranbir Kapoor talks about marriage plans with Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor talks about marriage plans with Alia Bhatt
New 'Bumblebee' trailer takes you back to the '80s

New 'Bumblebee' trailer takes you back to the '80s