Russia opposition leader detained

MOSCOW: Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was detained outside his home on Saturday for reasons that were not immediately clear, his spokeswoman said on Twitter.

“Navalny was detained two hours ago outside his home. He is now in the (Moscow) Danilovsky police station. They did not say why he is being detained. They took his phone away,” Kira Yarmysh tweeted.

police detain 3 people marking 1968 Red Square protest: Moscow police on Saturday detained three people marking the 50th anniversary of the 1968 Red Square protest against the Soviet invasion of Czechoslovakia, Russian media reported.

According to liberal newspaper Novaya Gazeta, two of those detained were relatives of the some of the eight Soviet protesters who stood on Red Square half a century ago before being hauled away by the KGB secret police.

Anna Krasovitskaya, the grand daughter of the poet and translator Natalya Gorbanevskaya who spent two years in psychiatric hospitals as punishment for the 1968 protest, was one of those detained. She was reportedly holding a poster in support of Ukrainian film director Oleg Sentsov who has been on hunger strike for over three months in a Russian prison.

Police also detained activist Sergei Shavrov-Delaunay, a relative of the poet Vadim Delaunay who was sentenced to three years in a Siberian prison camp for taking part in the protest against the invasion.

He was detained along with Russian liberal politician Leonid Gozman. According to Novaya Gazeta, the pair tried to unfold a banner that read “For your freedom and ours”, the same slogan the 1968 protesters had written on theirs.