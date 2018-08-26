Sun August 26, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
PTI names 23-member Punjab cabinet

PTI names 23-member Punjab cabinet
Europe and the BRI

Europe and the BRI
The opposition’s dilemmas

The opposition’s dilemmas
Stolen asset recovery

Stolen asset recovery
PM Khan, CM Buzdar finalize Punjab’s cabinet

PM Khan, CM Buzdar finalize Punjab’s cabinet
PML-N recommends ex-PM Gilani for presidential election

PML-N recommends ex-PM Gilani for presidential election
15-member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet announced

15-member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet announced
Alvi seeks Tareen’s help to woo voters, allies as presidential election nears

Alvi seeks Tareen’s help to woo voters, allies as presidential election nears
Raja notified as Leader of Opposition in Senate, Sherry removed

Raja notified as Leader of Opposition in Senate, Sherry removed
Who is the richest woman lawmaker in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Who is the richest woman lawmaker in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

World

AFP
August 26, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Cambodia king pardons jailed opposition lawmaker

PHNOM PENH: An outspoken Cambodian opposition lawmaker was pardoned by royal decree and released on Saturday, the first member of a now-dissolved political party to be freed a month after strongman premier Hun Sen won a virtually uncontested election. The lead-up to the July 29 poll — which Western democracies have slammed — was marked by a clampdown on activists, journalists and the opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP), paving a clear path for the authoritarian Hun Sen to extend his 33-year rule of Cambodia by another five years. Released on Saturday was Um Sam An, a dual Cambodian-US national sentenced to two and a half years in prison in late 2016 over his criticism of Hun Sen’s government for using contested maps as a guideline to demarcating the border with Vietnam. The royal pardon from King Norodom Sihamoni said the 40-year-old lawmaker had been convicted for “inciting crime and racism” with his actions. The decree did not provide a reason for his early release. The CNRP had campaigned on the sensitive issue of border demarcation between Cambodia and Vietnam in the previous election, causing critics to question some of the inflammatory rhetoric used by lawmakers. In an interview with government-aligned media, Um Sam An said his newfound freedom was a chance to “reconcile the nation”. “Regardless of opposition party or the ruling party, we can love and work together to...protect our border,” he said in an interview broadcast on Facebook Live. He added that 14 more lawmakers remain behind bars in Prey Sar prison, where he was jailed, while many others — like CNRP head Kem Sokha — are scattered in provinces across the country. More than half the opposition party fled Cambodia last year in fear of being imprisoned under trumped up charges. Since his ruling party swept all 125 parliament seats last month, Hun Sen has requested pardons for four land rights campaigners including prominent activist Tep Vanny, who was

released earlier this week.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

JF-17 Thunder aerobatics dazzle spectators at Polish Airshow

JF-17 Thunder aerobatics dazzle spectators at Polish Airshow

'Load Wedding' wins big with 5.5 cr during Eid-ul-Azha

'Load Wedding' wins big with 5.5 cr during Eid-ul-Azha
Pakistani-origin woman is Indian PM Modi’s rakhi sister: report

Pakistani-origin woman is Indian PM Modi’s rakhi sister: report
Glamorous Venice Film Festival courts controversy

Glamorous Venice Film Festival courts controversy

Photos & Videos

Irfan creates history in T20 cricket with stunning spell

Irfan creates history in T20 cricket with stunning spell
What Pakistani politicians can learn from John McCain

What Pakistani politicians can learn from John McCain
Ranbir Kapoor talks about marriage plans with Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor talks about marriage plans with Alia Bhatt
New 'Bumblebee' trailer takes you back to the '80s

New 'Bumblebee' trailer takes you back to the '80s